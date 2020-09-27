Connect with us

We're Celebrating Adesanya Israel's Huge Win at UFC 253 with these Photos of Him

Here's How Your Favourite #BBNaija 'Lockdown' Ex-Housemates Turned Up for the All-White Saturday Night Party

So Sweet! Linda Ejiofor went all out to wish her Husband Ibrahim Suleiman a Happy Birthday

DJ Neptune is the Cover Star for Media Room Hub’s September Issue

David Oyelowo Loses Dad Stephen to Colon Cancer

Let's Catch You Up on what the Housemates were up to on #BBNaija Day 68

Bobo Omotayo is Bringing All Your Fave Fuji Legends on Stage with "FUJI: A Opera"

DJ Neptune gets Himself the Perfect Birthday Gift - A Crib

Lizzo Served Unmissable Looks on Vogue Magazine's New Cover!

Housemates unleash their Ultimate Cooking skills on #BBNaija Day 66

A HUGE WIN for Nigeria’s Adesanya Israel aka The Last Stylebender, for knocking out Paulo Costa in the second round to keep his belt in the main event of UFC 253.

From the first round, he kicked and kicked the Costa to land points. In the second round, he got was even more aggressive, continuing to mercilessly attack the lead leg while also throwing head kicks.

Costa stumbled backwards and could not recover.

To celebrate Adesanya’s huge win for retaining his belt, we’re sharing photos of him from his fight and posing with his belt.

Photo Credit: stylebender

