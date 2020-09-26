So Sweet! Linda Ejiofor went all out to wish her Husband Ibrahim Suleiman a Happy Birthday

Connect with us

Linda Ejiofor went all out to wish her Husband Ibrahim Suleiman a Happy Birthday

DJ Neptune is the Cover Star for Media Room Hub’s September Issue

David Oyelowo Loses Dad Stephen to Colon Cancer

Let's Catch You Up on what the Housemates were up to on #BBNaija Day 68

Bobo Omotayo is Bringing All Your Fave Fuji Legends on Stage with "FUJI: A Opera"

DJ Neptune gets Himself the Perfect Birthday Gift - A Crib

Lizzo Served Unmissable Looks on Vogue Magazine's New Cover!

Housemates unleash their Ultimate Cooking skills on #BBNaija Day 66

All the Times Wizkid's Sons (Bolu, Ayo, Zion) & Their Mums Gave Us "Aww-Worthy" Moments

10 Tweets that Show How Much Viewers Loved the Premiere Episode of Arese Ugwu's "The Smart Money Woman"

Linda Ejiofor went all out to wish her Husband Ibrahim Suleiman a Happy Birthday

2 hours ago

Yesterday was Ibrahim Suleiman‘s birthday and his wife, Linda Ejiofor pulled all the stops to ensure she made his day extra special.

She gave a sweet birthday shoutout to him via a billboard at the Muritala Muhammed Airport 2. Sharing a clip of the sweet surprise, birthday boy wrote:

GUYS SEE WHAT THIS WOMAN DID!!! Someone sent me this from MM2, looks at me Momma, I’m on a billboard!!! Ihuoma you’ve won abeg!!!

css.php