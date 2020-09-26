Scoop
So Sweet! Linda Ejiofor went all out to wish her Husband Ibrahim Suleiman a Happy Birthday
Yesterday was Ibrahim Suleiman‘s birthday and his wife, Linda Ejiofor pulled all the stops to ensure she made his day extra special.
She gave a sweet birthday shoutout to him via a billboard at the Muritala Muhammed Airport 2. Sharing a clip of the sweet surprise, birthday boy wrote:
GUYS SEE WHAT THIS WOMAN DID!!! Someone sent me this from MM2, looks at me Momma, I’m on a billboard!!! Ihuoma you’ve won abeg!!!