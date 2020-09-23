Switch Things Up with Lovemrskush’s Stuffed Masa (Savory Rice Pancakes) Recipe

Never get bored of rice!

“If you’ve ever wondered if you can make Masa with rice flour I have good news for you, you totally can! No need to soak rice overnight!”, says Lovemrskush, as she shares the recipe for her Stuffed Masa (savory rice pancakes).

Ingredients

2 tbsp of rice flour (to make the cooked version)

1/2 Cup Rice flour

1 tsp Yeast

1-2 tbsp Sugar (based on preference)

Water

Salt to taste

Instructions

Cook the 2 tbsp of Rice flour with about 1/2 cup of water on medium heat til it thickens. Set aside and allow to cool completely. Pour the 1/2 Cup of Rice Flour into a bowl, add about 1 cup of water, yeast and sugar and allow to rise for one hour. After the rise pour the cooked rice flour into the mixture add the salt and stir till properly combined. Cook on medium heat in a well oiled masa pan or fry in small batches in a non stick pan. You can stuff with anything you fancy or have them plain. I stuffed mine with chopped sausages and it was absolutely delicious!

