Connect with us

BN TV

Switch Things Up with Lovemrskush's Stuffed Masa (Savory Rice Pancakes) Recipe

BN TV

It's Game Over on Episode 10 of "The Men's Club" Season 3

BN TV Comedy

Ikorodu Bois' Remake of Davido's Single "Fem" is Pretty Hilarious & Creative

BN TV

This is what Toke Makinwa really thinks about 'Closure after a Toxic Relationship' | "Toke Moments"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

A New Web Series "The Most Toasted Girl" is Coming to Town | Get the Scoop

BN TV

A Day in the Life of Vandora - Interviews, Chasing Dreams & Being Happy

BN TV Movies & TV

#BNxBBNaija5: Want to Know Why He Loves Bandanas? View Our Exclusive Interview with #BBNaija's TrikyTee

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

"Rise of the Saints" is Heading to the Big Screen Soon | Catch the New Trailer

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Learn All there is to Know about Ozo's #BBNaija Journey, Skincare Routine & Many Wins | #BNxBBNaija5

BN TV Comedy

It's a Battle Between Nigeria & Ghana on this Episode of “Banana Republic”

BN TV

Switch Things Up with Lovemrskush’s Stuffed Masa (Savory Rice Pancakes) Recipe

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Never get bored of rice!

“If you’ve ever wondered if you can make Masa with rice flour I have good news for you, you totally can! No need to soak rice overnight!”, says Lovemrskush, as she shares the recipe for her Stuffed Masa (savory rice pancakes).

Ingredients

2 tbsp of rice flour (to make the cooked version)

1/2 Cup Rice flour

1 tsp Yeast

1-2 tbsp Sugar (based on preference)

Water

Salt to taste

Instructions

Cook the 2 tbsp of Rice flour with about 1/2 cup of water on medium heat til it thickens. Set aside and allow to cool completely.

Pour the 1/2 Cup of Rice Flour into a bowl, add about 1 cup of water, yeast and sugar and allow to rise for one hour.

After the rise pour the cooked rice flour into the mixture add the salt and stir till properly combined.

Cook on medium heat in a well oiled masa pan or fry in small batches in a non stick pan.

You can stuff with anything you fancy or have them plain. I stuffed mine with chopped sausages and it was absolutely delicious!

You should totally try it. Learn the process below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Peter Molokwu: You Want People to Respect You? Learn to Set Boundaries

Kwame Adjei: 7 Reasons Why You Probably Feel Distant from Your Father

Global Health & Biosecurity Advisor Ngozi Erondu is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Money Matters With Nimi: What Parents Need to Know Now that Schools Have Resumed

Victor Boyle-Komolafe of Garbage In, Value Out is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Advertisement
css.php