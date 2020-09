It’s time for episode 10 of RedTV’s “The Men’s Club” season 3 and it looks like Tiara might be going back to rehab. She’s in love with Toya but he seems a bit confused.

Aminu and Tumini are back to giving us cuteness overload. As for Jasmine, lets just say her time is up.

Meanwhile, Louis and Lola are getting a new house and Tonye doesn’t seem too pleased about it.

Watch this episode below: