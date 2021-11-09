Connect with us

BN TV

These Seven Savoury Recipes from Some of Your Favourite Chefs will Come in Handy

BN TV

The Sarunmis are Back! Watch Official Trailer for Season 2 of Therapy Starring Falz & Toke Makinwa

BN TV Career

Mory Coco's Beginner Friendly Full-Face Make Up & Hijab Tutorial

BN TV

Don't miss the new "BlackBox Interview" featuring UFC's First African Champion Kamaru Usman

BN TV

This Episode of Taymesan's Podcast "Tea with Tay" is Worth the Play

BN TV Music

Watch Darkoo's Performance of "Bad From Early" on Glitch Africa

BN TV Music

Johnny Drille joins forces with the LOUD Band for an enthralling live performance of "Sweet as a Mother's Love"

BN TV Living

Squat, Skip, Plank... Watch Tolani Baj get "Fit with Zaza"

BN TV

Lojay Reveals 5 Artists He Looks Up To in the First Episode of Accelerate TV's "5 @ Five"

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie was 'Pleasantly Surprised' on Her Birthday | WATCH

BN TV

These Seven Savoury Recipes from Some of Your Favourite Chefs will Come in Handy

Published

43 seconds ago

 on

Are you running out of meal ideas or just looking for new twists and tips to spice up your meals?

You’ll love this culinary delight of thirst-trapping recipes we’ve curated from some of your favourite chefs including Sisi Yemmie, Diary Of A Kitchen Lover, Ify’s Kitchen, Kikifoodies, TheKitchenMuse and LoveMrsKush.

1. Diary Of A Kitchen Lover’s Fried Rice Recipe

Tolani of Diary Of A Kitchen Lover says your fried rice will not go bad with this quick and easy recipe.

Learn the process below:

2. Kikifoodies’ Ogbono Soup Recipe

This obgono soup recipe from Kikifoodies is perfect for a quick dinner fix and you should give it a try.

Ingredients:

2kg beef
½ small onion
2 Maggi beef seasoning
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup water
Kpomo
Shaki
2 smoked fish
½ cup oil
1 cup ground ogbono
1 habanero pepper
Few red scotch bonnet pepper
2 tablespoons iru
2 tablespoons
Chopped uziza leaves

Learn the process below:

3. Kikifoodies Shawarma Samosa Recipe

If you’re looking for something to munch on, you’re not left out. Try this quick shawarma samosa recipe.

Ingredients

2 medium chicken breasts
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon crushed bullion
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon paprika
Oil for frying
Small tortilla wraps
A handful of shredded cabbage
A handful of shredded carrots
2 tablespoons hot sauce
¼ cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons ketchup

For sealing: 1 tablespoon flour + 1 tablespoon water

Learn the process below:

4. One-Pot Jollof Rice & Chicken Recipe from Ify’s Kitchen

Ify says, “this one-pot rice dish with chicken is so easy and so flavourful you will never make rice another way. If you are low on time but do not want to sacrifice taste, then make this one-pot chicken and rice dish your bestie.”

Ingredients

1 large onion
2 tatashes and 6-8 scotch bonnet peppers (pepper mix)
1 red bell pepper
salt to taste
2 bay leafs
1 teaspoon thyme
seasoning powder to taste
6 pieces chicken
1/2 cup cooking oil
3 cups basmati rice
2 carrots
1/2-1 tablespoon paprika powder
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon ginger powder
3/4 teaspoon garlic powder
fresh parsley

Learn the process below:

5. The Kitchen Muse’s Fried Fish Stew

“Nigerian fish stew is one of my favourites, it goes with pretty much everything. I used croaker fish although you can use most scaly fish,” The Kitchen Muse says as she shares her mouth-watering recipe.

Ingredients

Fish Seasoning:
1 Tsp Chicken Seasoning
1 Tsp Onion Powder
1 Tsp Garlic Powder
1/2 Tsp White Pepper
1/2 Tsp Paprika Powder

Fish Stew:

2 Medium Croaker Fish
8 Large Tomatoes
10 Med Tatase (Paprika Peppers)
3 Small Habanero Peppers
2 Large Onions
1/2 Cup Cooking Oil
1/2 Tsp Salt

Learn the process below:

6. Tito & Tiara’s First Pasta Recipe

Sisi Yemmie is teaching her kids early and we love to see it. In this vlog, Tito and Tiara cook their first meal. Sisi Yemmie says:

They always love this pasta in their lunch box so I decided to show them how I make it. We had so much fun filming this and we hope you enjoyed watching it too! What did you do with your kids for their mid-term break?

Learn the process below:

7. LoveMrsKush’s Native Rice Recipe

Put a different spice to your dish with this native rice recipe from LoveMrsKush.

Learn the process below:

Related Topics:

Lee Ada'Eze is a seamless raconteur who tells stories through different media from ghost, screen, content and copywriting to acting and creative directing. She creates insightful content for diverse readers as a Content Associate on BellaNaija's Editorial team. Lee is also a skilled digital marketer for major brands in various business sectors. When she's not working, she's probably in her head, becoming more self-aware, listening to good music, watching a movie or having a fulfilling time out. Unpredictable and reserved; a beautiful blend of multiple personalities. You can reach Lee directly on: Instagram/Twitter - @leeadaeze & [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Ayishat Olanrewaju: When is the Best Time to Build your Personal Brand?

Rita Chidinma: Dear Young Mother, Motherhood is Not in Your Way of Progress

BN Book Excerpt: Gems Along The Way by Tunde Ayeni

Money Matters with Nimi: Is There Art in your Investment Portfolio?

Tapshak Dakihas is Pushing the Boundaries of Musical Innovation | Find Out How
css.php