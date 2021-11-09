These Seven Savoury Recipes from Some of Your Favourite Chefs will Come in Handy

Are you running out of meal ideas or just looking for new twists and tips to spice up your meals?

You’ll love this culinary delight of thirst-trapping recipes we’ve curated from some of your favourite chefs including Sisi Yemmie, Diary Of A Kitchen Lover, Ify’s Kitchen, Kikifoodies, TheKitchenMuse and LoveMrsKush.

1. Diary Of A Kitchen Lover’s Fried Rice Recipe

Tolani of Diary Of A Kitchen Lover says your fried rice will not go bad with this quick and easy recipe.

Learn the process below:

2. Kikifoodies’ Ogbono Soup Recipe

This obgono soup recipe from Kikifoodies is perfect for a quick dinner fix and you should give it a try.

Ingredients:

2kg beef

½ small onion

2 Maggi beef seasoning

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup water

Kpomo

Shaki

2 smoked fish

½ cup oil

1 cup ground ogbono

1 habanero pepper

Few red scotch bonnet pepper

2 tablespoons iru

2 tablespoons

Chopped uziza leaves

Learn the process below:

3. Kikifoodies Shawarma Samosa Recipe

If you’re looking for something to munch on, you’re not left out. Try this quick shawarma samosa recipe.

Ingredients

2 medium chicken breasts

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon crushed bullion

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon paprika

Oil for frying

Small tortilla wraps

A handful of shredded cabbage

A handful of shredded carrots

2 tablespoons hot sauce

¼ cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons ketchup

For sealing: 1 tablespoon flour + 1 tablespoon water

Learn the process below:

4. One-Pot Jollof Rice & Chicken Recipe from Ify’s Kitchen

Ify says, “this one-pot rice dish with chicken is so easy and so flavourful you will never make rice another way. If you are low on time but do not want to sacrifice taste, then make this one-pot chicken and rice dish your bestie.”

Ingredients

1 large onion

2 tatashes and 6-8 scotch bonnet peppers (pepper mix)

1 red bell pepper

salt to taste

2 bay leafs

1 teaspoon thyme

seasoning powder to taste

6 pieces chicken

1/2 cup cooking oil

3 cups basmati rice

2 carrots

1/2-1 tablespoon paprika powder

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon ginger powder

3/4 teaspoon garlic powder

fresh parsley

Learn the process below:

5. The Kitchen Muse’s Fried Fish Stew

“Nigerian fish stew is one of my favourites, it goes with pretty much everything. I used croaker fish although you can use most scaly fish,” The Kitchen Muse says as she shares her mouth-watering recipe.

Ingredients

Fish Seasoning:

1 Tsp Chicken Seasoning

1 Tsp Onion Powder

1 Tsp Garlic Powder

1/2 Tsp White Pepper

1/2 Tsp Paprika Powder

Fish Stew:

2 Medium Croaker Fish

8 Large Tomatoes

10 Med Tatase (Paprika Peppers)

3 Small Habanero Peppers

2 Large Onions

1/2 Cup Cooking Oil

1/2 Tsp Salt

Learn the process below:

6. Tito & Tiara’s First Pasta Recipe

Sisi Yemmie is teaching her kids early and we love to see it. In this vlog, Tito and Tiara cook their first meal. Sisi Yemmie says:

They always love this pasta in their lunch box so I decided to show them how I make it. We had so much fun filming this and we hope you enjoyed watching it too! What did you do with your kids for their mid-term break?

Learn the process below:

7. LoveMrsKush’s Native Rice Recipe

Put a different spice to your dish with this native rice recipe from LoveMrsKush.

Learn the process below: