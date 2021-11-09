Korty Joins Wande Thomas & Tayo Aina on This Episode of “The African Creator”

Connect with us

Published

29 mins ago

 on

If you’re interested in being a YouTube content creator, this episode of “The African Creator” is for you. Korty sits down with Wande Thomas and Tayo Aina to share what the journey of being a creator is like for her in 2021.

“The African Creator” is a weekly podcast hosted by Tayo Aina and Wande Thomas that inspires African creatives to make things happen. They talk with actors, musicians, entrepreneurs, YouTubers and other creators about how to get things done in the 21st century.

Watch the new episode below:

