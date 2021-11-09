Connect with us

The Sarunmis are Back! Watch Official Trailer for Season 2 of Therapy Starring Falz & Toke Makinwa

Mory Coco's Beginner Friendly Full-Face Make Up & Hijab Tutorial

Don't miss the new "BlackBox Interview" featuring UFC's First African Champion Kamaru Usman

This Episode of Taymesan's Podcast "Tea with Tay" is Worth the Play

Watch Darkoo's Performance of "Bad From Early" on Glitch Africa

Johnny Drille joins forces with the LOUD Band for an enthralling live performance of "Sweet as a Mother's Love"

Squat, Skip, Plank... Watch Tolani Baj get "Fit with Zaza"

Lojay Reveals 5 Artists He Looks Up To in the First Episode of Accelerate TV's "5 @ Five"

Sisi Yemmie was 'Pleasantly Surprised' on Her Birthday | WATCH

Lola OJ's Latest Docu-Story "The Truth About Skin Bleaching" explores Toning & its Potential Consequences

Published

2 hours ago

 on

It feels like yesterday when the first episode of House 21 TV‘s Therapy dropped. But it has been a year. A year of comedy therapy with Falz, Toke Makinwa, Josh 2 funny, Bovi and other comic acts. Now the second season of the series comes on November 13th, 2021.

The series follows the journey of a dysfunctional couple on their way to seeking peace in their relationship. They encounter different characters as they try to achieve that end.

Watch the official teaser for season two here.

Watch the trailer below:

