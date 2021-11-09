The Sarunmis are Back! Watch Official Trailer for Season 2 of Therapy Starring Falz & Toke Makinwa

It feels like yesterday when the first episode of House 21 TV‘s Therapy dropped. But it has been a year. A year of comedy therapy with Falz, Toke Makinwa, Josh 2 funny, Bovi and other comic acts. Now the second season of the series comes on November 13th, 2021.

The series follows the journey of a dysfunctional couple on their way to seeking peace in their relationship. They encounter different characters as they try to achieve that end.

Watch the official teaser for season two here.

Watch the trailer below: