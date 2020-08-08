Trust Us, the First Episode of “Therapy” starring Falz, Toke Makinwa & Josh2Funny Will Make You Laugh

An interesting web series popped up on our radar and trust us, it’s a great watch.

“Therapy“, is a comedy series that sees a dysfunctional couple trying to settle their marital disputes through a marriage therapy session. This is the first episode and it features Falz, Toke Makinwa, Josh2Funny and Bovi.

Falz and Toke Makinwa, a very peculiar couple pour out their issues to a rather unorthodox therapist. We get to witness this entire therapy session, coupled with some occasional flashbacks to the status quo before marriage.

