Connect with us

BN TV Comedy

Trust Us, the First Episode of "Therapy" starring Falz, Toke Makinwa & Josh2Funny Will Make You Laugh

BN TV Comedy

What Happens When Mama Tao finds Taaooma with Korede Bello?

BN TV

Ronke Raji Got The Big Chop & Her New Hair Regimen Is Super Simple

BN TV

12 Herbs & Spices You Should Know About on "Healthy Living with Tosin"

BN TV

Let Dodos Uvieghara Fill You In On What She Has Been Up To Lately

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature Yoruba Edition: Watch “Dara" starring Odunlade Adekola, Mercy Aigbe & Mide Martins

BN TV Movies & TV

Will Bokang give in to the "Uncle Bae" Temptation? Find out on "MTV Shuga: Alone Together"

BN TV

Ladipoe is the Latest Guest on Ndani TGIF Show

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Yemisi Wada's "Witches" is a Story of Friendship starring Marcy Dolapo Oni, Adunni Ade & Bikiya Graham-Douglas

BN TV

Sisi Jemimah's Tasty Looking Special Chicken Fried Rice Recipe is Worth Trying

BN TV

Trust Us, the First Episode of “Therapy” starring Falz, Toke Makinwa & Josh2Funny Will Make You Laugh

BN TV

Published

4 hours ago

 on

An interesting web series popped up on our radar and trust us, it’s a great watch.

Therapy“, is a comedy series that sees a dysfunctional couple trying to settle their marital disputes through a marriage therapy session. This is the first episode and it features Falz, Toke Makinwa, Josh2Funny and Bovi.

Falz and Toke Makinwa, a very peculiar couple pour out their issues to a rather unorthodox therapist. We get to witness this entire therapy session, coupled with some occasional flashbacks to the status quo before marriage.

Watch the episode below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Biodun Da-Silva: Valuable Qualities to Embrace as You Grow Older

Temi Olajide: Hey Mamacitas! Here Are Some Tips on How to Deal with Stress & Anxiety

Why Nigerian Parents Need to Learn How to Apologize! Hint* It Won’t Kill You

Here’s How #BellaNaijaWCW Eloho Omame Gihan-Mbelu of Endeavor Nigeria is Helping Entrepreneurs Grow

Your Better Self with Akanna: Here’s How to Hold Steady as the Pandemic Impacts Our Finances!

Advertisement
css.php