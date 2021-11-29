BN TV
BN Cuisine: Spice Up Your Menu with these Recipes from Some of Your Favorite Chefs
Hey BNers,
It’s a brand new week and if the last thing you want to be worried about is what to eat, we’ve got some quick recipes from some of your favourite chefs including Diary of a Kitchen Lover, Ifys Kitchen, Zeelicous Foods, Kikifoodies, The Kitchen Muse, LoveMrsKush and Sisi Yemmie.
Check on them!
Zeelicious Foods – Family Sized Parfait
Winnie says everyone loves her delicious family-sized parfait. Learn the process below:
Kikifoodies – Peppered Turkey
Ingredients:
5-6 peppered Turkey
1 small onion
4 cloves garlic
1 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons crushed bullion
1 teaspoon curry powder
Few springs of fresh thyme or 1 teaspoon dried thyme
½ teaspoon ginger powder
1 cup water
Pepper mix:
2 medium bell pepper
4-5 Scotch bonnet peppers
½ small onion
½ cup oil
1 small onion sliced thin
Few leaves fresh basil
4 cloves garlic(minced)
Pepper mix(see above)
1 small green bell pepper
2 green onion/spring onion (sliced)
¼ cup Turkey broth or water
Learn the process below:
Kikifoodies – Butter Shrimp Fried Rice
Ingredients:
2 cups rice
1 teaspoon salt
3 cups water
1 poundish shrimp
1/8 teaspoon salt/pinch
½ teaspoon of old bay seasoning
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
½ teaspoon paprika
3 tablespoon butter
1 tablespoon chili oil substitute with chili flakes or blended scotch bonnet pepper.
¼ cup chopped parsley
Salt to taste
Diary of a Kitchen Lover – Beef pasta
Ingredients:
Tomatoes puree 2cups
Chopped Onion 3 balls
Spring onion 20 sticks
Diced Bell Peppers 2balls
Tomato paste. 2satchets
Minced Lamb meat. 300grm
Garlic cloves. 1tblsp
Scotch bonnet. 5pcs
Paprika Flakes. 1tspn
Seasoning 4cubes
Spaghetti. 4 packs
Parsley flakes. 1pack
Cayenne Pepper 1tspn
Salt to Taste
Learn the process below:
Ifys Kitchen – Egusi Ijebu soup
Ingredients:
3 freshly smoked hake fish
2 tatshe/paprika peppers
6 scotch bonnet peppers
seasoning powder to taste
1 tablespoon Iru
2 tablespoons ground crayfish
cameroon pepper
ground cameroon pepper
salt to taste
2 onions
1/4 cup palm oil
2 cups peeled Egusi
Learn the process below:
Kikifoodies – Meat Pie Recipe
Ingredients
Pie Dough:
500g all purpose flour/4 cups
250g butter (2 sticks + 2 tablespoons)
1½ teaspoon salt (8g)
1/2 cup water + 2 tablespoons
Pie filling
500g minced beef (0.5kg)(chuck roast)
3 tablespoons oil
1/2 small onion
1 large carrot (diced)
½ cup chopped bell pepper
2 medium Irish potatos or 4 small
1 teaspoon salt
2 seasoning cube (knorr beef cube)
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon paprika
½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
2 tablespoons flour or 1 tablespoon corn starch.
1 cup water
Extras:
extra flour for dusting
1 beaten egg for egg wash
Learn the process below:
Zeelicious Foods – Egg Fried Rice and chicken sauce recipe
Ingredients:
For the egg fried rice:
2 cups cooked rice
3 eggs
1 onion bulb
1/2 tablespoon garlic paste
1/4 cup chopped spring onions
2 cooking spoons soy sauce
1 cooking spoon oyster sauce
1 cooking spoon blended sesame oil
Sprinkle of salt
Cooking oil of choice
For the chicken sauce
1 cooking spoon cooking oil of choice
1 cooking spoon blended sesame oil
2 boneless chicken breast
1 onion bulb
1/2 tablespoon garlic paste
1/2 tablespoon chopped fresh pepper
1/4 cup oyster sauce
1/4 cup light soy sauce
2 cups water
2 tablespoons cornstarch
1 red bell pepper
1 green bell pepper
Learn the process below:
Sisi Yemmie – Yam pottage (Asaro)
Zeelicious – ofe-Nsala/White soup
Ingredients:
8 -10 chicken pieces
2 cups shredded stock fish
2 cups shredded dry fish
1 tablespoon chopped fresh peppers (red & yellow)
1 teaspoon garlic paste
3 seasoning cubes
2 tablespoons crayfish powder
1 teaspoon ogiri igbo
Utazi & Uziza leaves
7-8 yam cubes
2-4 cups water
Salt to taste
Learn the process below:
The Kitchen Muse – Sweet potato and veggie bowl
“One of the sure ways of eating lots of veggies is to make a veggie bowl that’s yummy and interesting,” she says.
Ingredients:
5 Med Sweet Potatoes
Half a Cabbage Head
1 Cup Brocolli
1 Med Onion
2 Med Carrots
2 Cups Bell Peppers (Sliced)
1 Tbsp Oil
1 Tsp Onion Powder
1/2 Tsp Garlic Powder
1/2 Tsp White Pepper
1/2 Tbsp Chicken Seasoning
Pinch of Salt
Learn the process below:
The Kitchen Muse – Thai Chicken Curry
“This is an easy 30-minute recipe that’s both quick and delicious with deep flavours to wow your taste buds.”
Ingredients:
300g Boneless Chicken Breast
250ml Coconut Milk
1 Tbsp Oil
1/2 Med Onions
1 1/2 Tbsp Red Curry Paste
1 Tbsp Fish Sauce
1 Tsp Ginger Paste
1/2 Cup Broccoli
1/2 Med Red Bell Pepper
1/4 Tsp Chilli Flakes
1 Tsp Lime Juice
Learn the process below:
LoveMrsKush – Granola Bars
Ingredients:
1 cup oats
1/4 cup Chopped Almonds
1 Cup Chopped Dates
Pinch Salt
1/2 cup Desiccated Coconut
1/3 Cup Raisins
2 tbsp Chia Seeds
1/2 Cup Honey
2 tbsp Jam
Learn the process:
LoveMrsKush – Chocolate Swirl Bread
Ingredients:
500g Flour
100ml Milk
Warm Water
50g Sugar
1 tsp Salt
2tbsp Cocoa Powder
45g Unsalted Butter
Learn the process:
LoveMrsKush – Millet pap from scratch
Learn the simple step-by-step process of how to make millet pap from scratch! “This process also works for corn.”