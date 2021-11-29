BN Cuisine: Spice Up Your Menu with these Recipes from Some of Your Favorite Chefs

Hey BNers,

It’s a brand new week and if the last thing you want to be worried about is what to eat, we’ve got some quick recipes from some of your favourite chefs including Diary of a Kitchen Lover, Ifys Kitchen, Zeelicous Foods, Kikifoodies, The Kitchen Muse, LoveMrsKush and Sisi Yemmie.

Check on them!

Zeelicious Foods – Family Sized Parfait

Winnie says everyone loves her delicious family-sized parfait. Learn the process below:

Kikifoodies – Peppered Turkey

Ingredients:

5-6 peppered Turkey

1 small onion

4 cloves garlic

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons crushed bullion

1 teaspoon curry powder

Few springs of fresh thyme or 1 teaspoon dried thyme

½ teaspoon ginger powder

1 cup water

Pepper mix:

2 medium bell pepper

4-5 Scotch bonnet peppers

½ small onion

½ cup oil

1 small onion sliced thin

Few leaves fresh basil

4 cloves garlic(minced)

Pepper mix(see above)

1 small green bell pepper

2 green onion/spring onion (sliced)

¼ cup Turkey broth or water

Learn the process below:

Kikifoodies – Butter Shrimp Fried Rice

Ingredients:

2 cups rice

1 teaspoon salt

3 cups water

1 poundish shrimp

1/8 teaspoon salt/pinch

½ teaspoon of old bay seasoning

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon paprika

3 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon chili oil substitute with chili flakes or blended scotch bonnet pepper.

¼ cup chopped parsley

Salt to taste

Diary of a Kitchen Lover – Beef pasta

Ingredients:

Tomatoes puree 2cups

Chopped Onion 3 balls

Spring onion 20 sticks

Diced Bell Peppers 2balls

Tomato paste. 2satchets

Minced Lamb meat. 300grm

Garlic cloves. 1tblsp

Scotch bonnet. 5pcs

Paprika Flakes. 1tspn

Seasoning 4cubes

Spaghetti. 4 packs

Parsley flakes. 1pack

Cayenne Pepper 1tspn

Salt to Taste

Learn the process below:

Ifys Kitchen – Egusi Ijebu soup

Ingredients:

3 freshly smoked hake fish

2 tatshe/paprika peppers

6 scotch bonnet peppers

seasoning powder to taste

1 tablespoon Iru

2 tablespoons ground crayfish

cameroon pepper

ground cameroon pepper

salt to taste

2 onions

1/4 cup palm oil

2 cups peeled Egusi

Learn the process below:

Kikifoodies – Meat Pie Recipe

Ingredients

Pie Dough:

500g all purpose flour/4 cups

250g butter (2 sticks + 2 tablespoons)

1½ teaspoon salt (8g)

1/2 cup water + 2 tablespoons

Pie filling

500g minced beef (0.5kg)(chuck roast)

3 tablespoons oil

1/2 small onion

1 large carrot (diced)

½ cup chopped bell pepper

2 medium Irish potatos or 4 small

1 teaspoon salt

2 seasoning cube (knorr beef cube)

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons flour or 1 tablespoon corn starch.

1 cup water

Extras:

extra flour for dusting

1 beaten egg for egg wash

Learn the process below:

Zeelicious Foods – Egg Fried Rice and chicken sauce recipe

Ingredients:

For the egg fried rice:

2 cups cooked rice

3 eggs

1 onion bulb

1/2 tablespoon garlic paste

1/4 cup chopped spring onions

2 cooking spoons soy sauce

1 cooking spoon oyster sauce

1 cooking spoon blended sesame oil

Sprinkle of salt

Cooking oil of choice

For the chicken sauce

1 cooking spoon cooking oil of choice

1 cooking spoon blended sesame oil

2 boneless chicken breast

1 onion bulb

1/2 tablespoon garlic paste

1/2 tablespoon chopped fresh pepper

1/4 cup oyster sauce

1/4 cup light soy sauce

2 cups water

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 red bell pepper

1 green bell pepper

Learn the process below:

Sisi Yemmie – Yam pottage (Asaro)

Zeelicious – ofe-Nsala/White soup

Ingredients:

8 -10 chicken pieces

2 cups shredded stock fish

2 cups shredded dry fish

1 tablespoon chopped fresh peppers (red & yellow)

1 teaspoon garlic paste

3 seasoning cubes

2 tablespoons crayfish powder

1 teaspoon ogiri igbo

Utazi & Uziza leaves

7-8 yam cubes

2-4 cups water

Salt to taste

Learn the process below:

The Kitchen Muse – Sweet potato and veggie bowl

“One of the sure ways of eating lots of veggies is to make a veggie bowl that’s yummy and interesting,” she says.

Ingredients:

5 Med Sweet Potatoes

Half a Cabbage Head

1 Cup Brocolli

1 Med Onion

2 Med Carrots

2 Cups Bell Peppers (Sliced)

1 Tbsp Oil

1 Tsp Onion Powder

1/2 Tsp Garlic Powder

1/2 Tsp White Pepper

1/2 Tbsp Chicken Seasoning

Pinch of Salt

Learn the process below:

The Kitchen Muse – Thai Chicken Curry

“This is an easy 30-minute recipe that’s both quick and delicious with deep flavours to wow your taste buds.”

Ingredients:

300g Boneless Chicken Breast

250ml Coconut Milk

1 Tbsp Oil

1/2 Med Onions

1 1/2 Tbsp Red Curry Paste

1 Tbsp Fish Sauce

1 Tsp Ginger Paste

1/2 Cup Broccoli

1/2 Med Red Bell Pepper

1/4 Tsp Chilli Flakes

1 Tsp Lime Juice

Learn the process below:

LoveMrsKush – Granola Bars

Ingredients:

1 cup oats

1/4 cup Chopped Almonds

1 Cup Chopped Dates

Pinch Salt

1/2 cup Desiccated Coconut

1/3 Cup Raisins

2 tbsp Chia Seeds

1/2 Cup Honey

2 tbsp Jam

Learn the process:

LoveMrsKush – Chocolate Swirl Bread

Ingredients:

500g Flour

100ml Milk

Warm Water

50g Sugar

1 tsp Salt

2tbsp Cocoa Powder

45g Unsalted Butter

Learn the process:

LoveMrsKush – Millet pap from scratch

Learn the simple step-by-step process of how to make millet pap from scratch! “This process also works for corn.”