Adeolu Adefarasin, Ibukunoluwa Ajayi & Sisi Ope share their Journey Being a Sickle Cell Warrior on #NdaniRealTalk

BN TV

Published

1 hour ago

 on

We can’t seem to get enough of #NdaniRealTalk where host Tomike Adeoye and guests talk about all the things that go on in life – no holds barred.

On this very different episode of #NdaniRealTalk, Tomike sits with media personalities Adeolu Adefarasin, Ibukunoluwa Ajayi, and Faari by Sisi Ope, and they discuss their experiences living with Sickle Cell.

This is a very insightful conversation about young people who are thriving despite the stigma surrounding Sickle Cell Disease, and it is one that everyone should listen to with an open mind.

Watch the episode below:

