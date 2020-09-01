Your Exclusive Look Inside Adama Indimi & Malik Ado-Ibrahim’s Royal Wedding, Courtesy of Hauwa Indimi

In August, Adama Indimi and Kogi prince, Malik Ado-Ibrahim, the founder of Bicernery and owner of F1 team Arrows tied the knot in Kogi State which was a grand celebration of the Northern culture, beauty and most importantly love. BellaNaija Weddings featured the wedding here.

In case you missed the feature of the post-wedding shoot, click here.

The ceremony which was a fusion of the rich Kanuri, Chadian and Ebira cultures will have you smiling as you look through. The 2-day celebration in Maiduguri was everything and more, from her outfits, decor to the different events, there’s something to love.

The bride’s sister Hauwa decided to vlog about it which actually gives us a deeper view of the wedding experience.

Enjoy!

Photo Credit:

Photography: @bedgepictures