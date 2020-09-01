Ed Sheeran is Now a Dad!

Connect with us

Award-winning British singer and record producer, Ed Sheeran and wife, Cherry have welcomed their first child, daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

Sheeran returned to Instagram for the first time since December to share the news that his baby girl was born last week “with the help of an amazing delivery team.”

He wrote:

Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you… Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x

