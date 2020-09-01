Connect with us

BN TV Music

Here's Your Front Seat View of Tiwa Savage's Virtual Concert on NPR's Tiny Desk

BN TV

A Day in the Life of Timini Egbuson - "Omo Ghetto: The Saga" Script Read & Hotel Staycation with a Twist

BN TV Movies & TV

Deedee & Shola are at it again on Episode 8 of Kraks TV's "Bunkies"

BN TV

You Should Try Diary of a Kitchen Lover's Jollof Rice Hack

BN TV

Darey Art-Alade had a Splendid Time Meeting Anthony Madu & the Leap of Dance Academy

BN TV Music

Tiwa Savage gave an Electrifying Performance at the 2020 Notting Hill Carnival

BN TV Events Music

The Weeknd, BTS, Black Eyed Peas & all the Performances at the MTV VMAs

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

"You'll Always Be Our King" - Watch Marvel Studios' Special Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

BN TV

It's a Naming Ceremony for Regina Daniels' Baby on this Episode of "Our Circle"

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Here's a New Episode of “Sol Family" - Sauti Sol’s Reality Show

BN TV

Here’s Your Front Seat View of Tiwa Savage’s Virtual Concert on NPR’s Tiny Desk

BN TV

Published

21 mins ago

 on

Tiwa Savage and the Alternative Sound band set up at the beautiful Jazzhole, a historic vinyl shop well-regarded among record collectors for the rarities within.

“As much as I would have loved to have performed at Bob’s desk,” she tells NPR, “I am really honoured to have captured my session in my home city of Lagos, Nigeria. The Jazzhole is a happy place for me and always feels like home.”

With floor-to-ceiling shelves packed with books and albums as a backdrop, it certainly seems familiar to us, too — reminiscent of the performance cubicle at NPR HQ.

On “Dangerous Love” she speaks to matters of the heart, takes a detour to the Reekado Banks single “Like” that she featured on, before wrapping the set with her newest single, “Koroba,” which blends her native Yoruba language with Nigerian Pidgin English, underpinned by a catchy, feel-good rhythm.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Your Better Self with Akanna: The Thin Line Between Being Bold and Foolhardy

Chisom Winifred: Want to Be an Excellent Blogger? These Tips Are Here For You

Mfononbong Inyang: For Nigerian Youths To Stand Tall, Government Needs To Calm Down on Taxes

Abifarin Babatunde of Arewa Technology Hub is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Chinenye Opeodu: Learn to Enjoy Every Day of Your Life

Advertisement
css.php