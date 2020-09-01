Tiwa Savage joins Nadeska in a chat about her “Celia” album & finding Inspiration in Brandy and Tevin Campbell

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Tiwa Savage joined Nadeska in a chat about her “Celia” album, on the new instalment of R&B Now.

The Afrobeats singer talked more about her mother, whom she named the album after, saying that it’s to celebrate women of color.

She shared her idea of the modern African woman and the pressure mounted on her to conform to traditional standards. She explained that the modern African woman isn’t a replacement of the traditional African woman, but an extension of her; the African Woman who has travelled and has been reshaped by her different experiences.

Tiwa then talked about the artists who inspired her love for R&B, including Brandy, Jade, SWV and Tevin Campbell.

Watch the full conversation below:

