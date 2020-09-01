Connect with us

Can't Help But Be Happy for Waje as she Turns 40

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The new month arrives extra special for Waje as it’s her birthday too.

Waje shared photos on her Instagram celebrating the special day, and she’s so thankful—to God, to her fans, to everyone—for being here. She wrote:

Verified
My life is a testimony of God love. A love with no reservation, without my perfection. Thank you for loving me for no reason. Happy birthday.

“Sing praises to God and to his name! Sing loud praises to him who rides the clouds. His name is the Lord — rejoice in his presence!”

Thank you for all for riding with me and being a part of my story… Happy birthday to me.

Check out the photos:

