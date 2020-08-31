BBNaija Day – 43: Erica is HoH for the Second Time & Six Housemates are up for Possible Eviction

Erica’s second HoH win

For the second time this season, Erica bagged the Head of House title in tonight’s Challenge.

Before setting the rules for the Head of House Task tonight, Biggie reminded the House about Kiddwaya’s two-week suspension from the Head of House game which begins tonight; for this reason, he is ineligible to participate and also ineligible for the role of Deputy for this period. While for Erica, her suspension from the Head of House game became over and she was welcomed back into the game. The HoH privileges As expected, the Housemate who goes farthest in the game within the allotted two minutes wins the title of Head of House. Asides Immunity from the pending Nomination process, the Head of House will have exclusive access to the Head of House Lounge and power to Nominate a fellow Housemate as Deputy Head of House. The Head of House and Deputy Head of House will also have the privilege to invite one guest each into the Head of House luxury Lounge per week. This they must do within the restriction that the guests are not allowed to spend the night in the lounge and not permitted to sleep in the Head of House bed. Tonight’s game and obstacle There were five green obstacle cards, two black restart cards, one key and one gold chest. All on the way to the magical step number 30. For the game to begin, the Housemates need to roll a six on dice to start. After they roll a six to begin, they must move their effigy to the steps according to the number on the die. For this, they were given two minutes to complete the game. Wherever the effigy stands at the end of the allotted time, is their step count. Nengi went first and rolled to step seven, Neo, Vee and Prince, unfortunately, couldn’t make it past step nine due to the cans stacking obstacles, Trikytee made it to step six, Lucy got to step 21, Erica got to the farthest step as she made it to step 29 and unfortunately while Laycon was so close to beating that step count, he didn’t get lucky tonight. Better luck next week, Laycon! Erica wins Head of House For making it the farthest in today’s Head of House Challenge, Erica emerged as this week’s HoH. For the first time in the Season, Biggie instructed the Head of House to select a Deputy within one minute. Erica chose Prince for this role. They were both asked to pick their visiting guests and they both selected Trikytee and Dorathy respectively to enjoy the HoH Lounge privilege with them, but without passing the night in the room. With Erica sitting on the HoH throne for the second time and Prince being a Deputy for the second time this season as well, we can’t wait to see how well they will fare in the House.

First Nomination session

Trikytee, Laycon, Lucy, Vee, Nengi and Kiddwaya are up for possible Eviction in the first Nomination session by the Housemates.

A survival Diary

The day after the triple Eviction the Big Brother Housemates used their Diary Room time to decide who they would take with them to the final if they could.

With the shock of Brighto, Tolanibaj, and Wathoni hitting the road still fresh in the Big Brother Housemates minds, it was hard for them to concentrate during the Diary Room Session. That withstanding Biggie still found a way to get the one thing that everyone wanted, answers. Laycon After sharing that he was still recovering from last night, Laycon told Biggie that he was grateful and happy but still not 100%. The only person that he wanted to bring with him to the final if he could was Erica as he would like to compete against her. Lucy Lucy told Biggie that the triple Eviction didn’t affect her because, after Ka3na her friend left, there was nobody else she cared for in the House. When asked about the Live Show surprise she said that every Sunday she just waits for the gist because she wasn’t concerned with the issues of “high people in relationships” Prince

Prince shared with Biggie that he was very optimistic about making it to the top 5, even though the Eviction Wathoni shook him to the core. He also opened up about Dorathy being the only person he would take to the final with him as he admired her drive and will to win.

Vee

Vee said that The Live Show drama had her prepared to go home and see her family because people who have never been up for Eviction had to go home. When asked who she would take to the final with her, she said nobody as the choice should be left to the public and she didn’t want to be responsible for anyone’s destiny. Kiddwaya

Kiddwaya shared that Brighto’s Eviction was upsetting because they did everything together, but it didn’t come as shock as anyone can go at any stage. When asked about his chances he said that he feels anyone who is still in the House is a contender and should consider themselves a finalist. As the dust settles front the triple eviction it’s clear that all the Housemates are truly certain of is that certainty in Biggie’s House is nonexistent.

A walk to remember

The impact of last night’s triple Eviction was evident in today’s workout as the Big Brother Housemates struggled with more than just their fitness.