Sauti Sol’s Bensoul & Nviiri get tested for COVID-19 on Episode 7 of “Sol Family”

Published

2 hours ago

 on

There’s a new episode of Sauti Sol‘s reality TV series dubbed “Sol Family“, and on this episode, Bensoul and Nviiri get tested for COVID-19 and the house renovation begins.

The 13-part series highlights the band’s musical trip and offering a glimpse into the personal lives of bandmembers Bien-Aime BarazaWillis Austin Chimano, Polycarp Otieno and Savara Mudigi. Sol Family will also show viewers the band’s music-making process with contributions from the band’s management.

Watch the new episode below:

