BBNaija Day – 58: Ozo wins the Innoson IVM Caris & Team White’s Nomination Decision

Team White’s Nomination tea

Biggie asked Trikytee, Vee and Laycon their true feelings about their team’s Nomination decision this week.

After pairing the Lockdown Housemates into two teams to make their Nomination decision this week, Big Brother had a chat with Team White on how they feel with their team’s Nominations. Trikytee, Vee and Laycon told Biggie how they really feel about the decision, who they would have wanted on the Nomination list and who they think is deserving to be in the finals.

Trikytee

When asked who his team Nominated and why Trikytee told Biggie that Ozo’s name was on everyone’s lips. However, when it came to the second Housemate to be Nominated, he wanted Neo on that list and a conflict arose when Vee wanted Dorathy to be the second Nominated Housemate. “I wanted Neo, but Vee defended him for her own logical reasons,” he said. For this reason, Laycon was called to be the tiebreaker and Laycon selected Dorathy to be put up on the possible Eviction list.

Furthermore, he confessed to feeling some type of way being put up against Dorathy and told Biggie that he wasn’t surprised seeing that the other team put him on the Nomination table. “If this was the traditional Nomination process, I would have rather Nominated Ozo and Neo,” he added.

“Out of the current Nominated Housemates, list their names starting from the Housemate most deserving to be in the finale,” Biggie told Trikytee, to which he answered saying, “himself, Dorathy, Laycon and Ozo”.

1600289001 34 screenshot 2020 09 16 at 21.03.32

Vee

“I have no personal issues for putting Dorathy and Ozo up for Eviction,” Vee revealed Biggie. She then went ahead to tell Biggie that it was fairly easy selecting Ozo because she feels he has been distracted lately with Nengi and in her opinion, while Nengi is focused on the game, he isn’t. She further told Biggie that she didn’t push her teammates not to put Neo up for Eviction and said she wanted the decision to be unanimous.

“I think Dorathy and Ozo are the weaker links because Dorathy seems to be hiding in her shell-like she’s trying to be too careful, while Ozo seems to be distracted in the game,” she told Biggie. When asked who she would have put up for Eviction if it was the usual Nomination process, she said it would have been Trikytee and Ozo. In order of who’s deserving to be in the finale, she answered, “Laycon, Trikytee, Dorathy and Ozo”.

1600289054 34 screenshot 2020 09 16 at 21.20.59

Laycon

Laycon told Biggie that he knew himself and Trikytee would be put up for possible Eviction this week. He said while the whole team wanted Ozo to be Nominated, the team was torn between Dorathy and Neo as the second Housemate. He said he wanted Neo up for Eviction because he knows Neo is loved in the House, but he would have loved to test his strength outside the House with the viewers.

As the tiebreaker, he selected Dorathy based on his thought process and he is happy with his team’s Nomination decision. Biggie then made him see reasons to why his statement was contradictory, seeing that he wanted Neo up but by putting Dorathy up, he claims to be happy with the decision. However, he insisted on being happy with the Nomination list still. He then said he wasn’t surprised seeing that the other team Nominated himself and Trikytee.

To conclude his Diary Session, he told Biggie that if this were to be the traditional Nomination process, he would have put up Ozo and Neo. He then said his list in order of the deserving Housemates to be in the finale – himself, Dorathy, Ozo and Trikytee.

1600289112 34 screenshot 2020 09 16 at 21.37.24

The Housemates seem to be political in the answers they gave Biggie about their Nomination decision. Perhaps, they were trying not to sound regretful of their decision, or maybe just playing safe. What do you think?

Ozo rides to an Innoson win

Courtesy of Innoson Vehicles, today’s Tasks were designed to test each Housemate’s individual cognitive strengths as they were required to walk on their own on the journey to clinching the sleek and luxurious prize. After a long memory challenge, Ozo emerged the winner of the Task and was rewarded with the 2020 IVM Caris.

Bants and a spa session

The Lockdown Geng caught up on interesting topics shortly before Nengi launched her spa session.

As they approach the finale, a relationship is feeling the strain of coming this far while the rest of the Housemates are just trying to get by with eyes on the big prize.

Avoiding heartbreak

They might be the power couple and have successfully sealed their spot in the finale, but the duo of Vee and Neo still have unresolved relationship issues. As he walked into the garden, Laycon noticed Neo a bit unsettled and advised him not to let things get to him or he might end up getting heartbroken. He asked him how he felt the past one week he and Vee were separated and he responded he was alright. Laycon urged him to remain the same way reminding him that they weren’t going to be in the House and in a few days, they will be out in the real world. Now was not the time to get upset. Ozo chipped in that he wasn’t supposed to be worried especially since both he and Vee were going to be here till the end.

1600211504 34 screenshot 2020 09 15 at 22.30.28 1

Providing care

The conversation soon switched to providing care to women especially during that time of the month. Vee revealed Kiddwaya was a caring person as she made comments about all the things he did for her while she was going through it. Ozo talked about life growing up with his sisters and how he treated them during that time of the month with extra care. Laycon on his part learnt everything he knew about it from Google especially when it came to proffering relief in that kind of situation.

1600211700 34 screenshot 2020 09 15 at 23.53.37

Spa in session

Nengi launched her spa in the House last night with Neo being her first customer. With other Housemates like Vee and Laycon interested in her services, she immediately appointed Neo as her manager and referred them to him. An appointment Neo took wholeheartedly while she tendered to his feet.

Life in the House is going as expected with Housemates gleefully taking part in their Tasks while trying to remain entertaining and also brushing off fears about the coming Evictions before the Finale.

