Linda Ikeji's Son Jayce is TWO and He's Such a Chairman

BellaNaija.com

Published

17 mins ago

 on

Linda Ikeji’s son Jayce is a year older today, Thursday, September 17, 201, and the excited mum is celebrating the special day with some photos and a sweet birthday message:

She wrote:

My world. My light. My everything is 2 today. I can’t believe it’s been two years. Thanks my sweet handsome little munchkin for coming into my life and bringing so much happiness with you.

The least I can do to pay back all that joy you brought is to stand by you like a rock all my life, be your guide and best friend. The least of my prayers for you is that your life will be filled with so much joy and greatness!

Happy birthday to my life’s biggest price. Jayce is 2!💃💃🎉🎉

P.s: to get him to smile or look at the camera was war …😆

Photo Credit: officiallindaikeji

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

