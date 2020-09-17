20 Fun New Ways to Sign-Off Your Emails During a Pandemic

Yours Sincerely, Your Faithfully, Best, Kind Regards—while there’s plenty of advice on choosing a professional sign off, things are, well, different right now, and these sign-offs don’t seem appropriate for these strange times.

Many of us stop reading after the last full sentence in an email. After all, the majority of people sign-off with “Best,” “Thanks,” “Sincerely,” or something similarly boring, and there’s no point reading this a million times.

But why not spice things up, and let every line of your email make a lasting impression. It could just be the best thing the receiver will see that day, you never can tell.

Feyikemi FK Abudu made a simple tweet I need a new way to sign off emails, and the replies are just out of this world. According to FK, “I said what I said x”, “You know the vibes”, “Yours pandemically”, “Stay jiggy” and “Ke ni nice day”.

See for yourself:

“Always guiding.” — Mazi Kalu (@Woulk3r) September 17, 2020

Odigba Oshe — Your Daddy (@ToyosiGodwin) September 17, 2020

"Fem? Fem!🤫" (This one, when we were beaten as kids and they still threaten us not to cry).😭 " Ìfẹ àti imọlẹ". (Basically, "love and light). "Odi wòrò sì wòrò" — Silver. L'orange douce (@_FADAKA) September 17, 2020

Respectfully masked. — David A. Eagle (@eaglethefirst) September 17, 2020

And that's that on that,

– Chima. — ❏ (@chimaosx) September 17, 2020

“stay happy and shey jeje”

“e go be”

“ka ma pade mo”

“ipade wa bi oyin”

“we go dey jam later” — Mide the 69th 🀄️ (@thismidey) September 17, 2020

In mask donning solidarity, — yakinzz12 (@yakinzz12) September 17, 2020

‘oporr’

‘e go be’

‘mafo’

‘remain gallant’ — Kenny Twingles (@Tyek000n) September 17, 2020

"Jumpsuits & Champagne,"

"Jumpsuits & Vibes," Sha jumpsuits must enter… — BraceFace (@UnOfficialLola) September 17, 2020

We also shared with our lovely BNers. See the replied for yourself:

Lola OJ – Ke ni nice day

Emmanuel – Yours in Lockdown. Gbe body eh. Yours in distancing 😂

Princess – We move* or “mic drops or “drops mic”

Damilola – Ke ni nice day 😂 a.k.a una go dey alright!

Which will you go for?