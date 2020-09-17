Scoop
20 Fun New Ways to Sign-Off Your Emails During a Pandemic
Yours Sincerely, Your Faithfully, Best, Kind Regards—while there’s plenty of advice on choosing a professional sign off, things are, well, different right now, and these sign-offs don’t seem appropriate for these strange times.
Many of us stop reading after the last full sentence in an email. After all, the majority of people sign-off with “Best,” “Thanks,” “Sincerely,” or something similarly boring, and there’s no point reading this a million times.
But why not spice things up, and let every line of your email make a lasting impression. It could just be the best thing the receiver will see that day, you never can tell.
Feyikemi FK Abudu made a simple tweet I need a new way to sign off emails, and the replies are just out of this world. According to FK, “I said what I said x”, “You know the vibes”, “Yours pandemically”, “Stay jiggy” and “Ke ni nice day”.
See for yourself:
“Always guiding.”
— Mazi Kalu (@Woulk3r) September 17, 2020
Odigba Oshe
— Your Daddy (@ToyosiGodwin) September 17, 2020
"stand fit" or "stand fit, ọmọ ìyá"
"Wash your hands and wear a mask"
"Fem? Fem!🤫" (This one, when we were beaten as kids and they still threaten us not to cry).😭
" Ìfẹ àti imọlẹ". (Basically, "love and light).
"Odi wòrò sì wòrò"
— Silver. L'orange douce (@_FADAKA) September 17, 2020
Respectfully masked.
— David A. Eagle (@eaglethefirst) September 17, 2020
And that's that on that,
– Chima.
— ❏ (@chimaosx) September 17, 2020
“stay happy and shey jeje”
“e go be”
“ka ma pade mo”
“ipade wa bi oyin”
“we go dey jam later”
— Mide the 69th 🀄️ (@thismidey) September 17, 2020
also, "ma fo"
— marina beyoncé. (@abiolabiya) September 17, 2020
Omoya mi, masun.
— Olóyè. (@oloye__) September 17, 2020
In mask donning solidarity,
— yakinzz12 (@yakinzz12) September 17, 2020
Thought you're a tush person. 😂😂😂
— Maxxie { BeatsByMaxxie } (@BeatsByMaxxie) September 17, 2020
😂😂
'Dey focus'
— 'Peju (@adedeji_peju) September 17, 2020
‘oporr’
‘e go be’
‘mafo’
‘remain gallant’
— Kenny Twingles (@Tyek000n) September 17, 2020
"Jumpsuits & Champagne,"
"Jumpsuits & Vibes,"
Sha jumpsuits must enter…
— BraceFace (@UnOfficialLola) September 17, 2020
We also shared with our lovely BNers. See the replied for yourself:
Lola OJ – Ke ni nice day
Emmanuel – Yours in Lockdown. Gbe body eh. Yours in distancing 😂
Princess – We move* or “mic drops or “drops mic”
Damilola – Ke ni nice day 😂 a.k.a una go dey alright!
Which will you go for?