It was Kunle Afolayan‘s daughter Eyiyemi‘s birthday recently and all she wanted was a photoshoot, a wish her father happily granted.

The film producer and actor finally shared the post-birthday photos on Instagram, and we love everything about them.

From their matching outfits and lovely daddy-daughter moments, to her birthday celebration with the family—we can’t get enough 😍

Photo credit: @Kunleafolayan