All Your Questions about Kiddwaya, His #BBNaija Journey & Plans after the Show, Now Answered | #BNxBBNaija5
Hey BellaNaijarians!
We had a quick chat with #BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Kiddwaya, and it was absolutely fun speaking with him as he answered 10 questions you sent in about his BBNaija Journey, “Keeping up with the Wayas”, and his plans after the show.
Watch to hear what he has to say about Erica, Laycon and more.
