This Recipe for Seafood Boil with Creole Seasoning Will Help You Glow, According to Tolani & Bukkie

Food vloggers Tolani and Bukkie have teamed up for another tutorial in their series of food recipes to make you glow. This time, they are tackling the classic seafood boil with their unique twist.

Ingredients:

12 cups water

2 tbsp. garlic paste

2 large lemons sliced

1 medium-size yellow onion sliced

3 sprigs fresh parsley

2 sprigs fresh thyme

1 stick salted butter

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp seasoning powder

3 lbs king crab legs

Creole seasoning (you can make yours if you don’t find)

2 lb jumbo shrimp peeled (deveined)

1 lb crab claws

4-6 lobster tails

5 sticks pepperoni sausage or your favorite smoked sausage sliced

4 fresh sweet corn

5 medium Irish or sweet potatoes

HOW TO MAKE YOU OWN CREOLE SEASONING (INGREDIENTS)

4 tsp. chili powder

2 tsp. salt

2 tsp. onion powder

1 tsp. freshly ground black or white pepper

1 tsp. garlic powder.

HOW TO MAKE CREOLE GARLIC SAUCE INGREDIENTS

1 stick salted butter

3 tbsp mild hot sauce

1 large lemon juice only

1 ½ tbsp minced garlic

1 ½ tsp creole seasoning