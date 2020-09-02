Connect with us

"What's Your Love Language?" Is the Question Toke Makinwa is Asking on this Episode of "Toke Moments"

This Recipe for Seafood Boil with Creole Seasoning Will Help You Glow, According to Tolani & Bukkie

"Life Can Be Messy" As Seen In Episode 7, Season 3 of 'The Men's Club'

#BNxBBNaija5: Ten Questions with Brighto on Love Triangle, #BBNaija Experience & Plans After the Show

Follow the Love Story of Grace and Setan Rhodes on Episode 2 of "During Ever After"

Watch Akah Nnani's Reaction to some Church Drama on this Episode of Akah Bants

#BNxBBNaija5: Tolanibaj Answers 10 Questions about Her Relationship with Prince, Neo & Kiddrica

25 Years After their Famous Duet, Brandy & Monica go Head-to-Head with a Music Battle

8 Takeaways from Kanye West's Interview on Nick Cannon's Podcast "Cannon's Class"

Adeolu Adefarasin, Ibukunoluwa Ajayi & Sisi Ope share their Journeys on being Sickle Cell Warriors on #NdaniRealTalk

It’s another exciting episode of “Toke Moments” with Toke Makinwa.

This week Toke Makinwa talks about “Love Languages”. According to her, there are 5 known ‘Love Languages’, and they are: Words of Affirmation, Acts of Service, Receiving Gifts, Quality time and Physical Touch.

She says, “I am somewhere between “Acts of Service and Receiving Gifts”. I speak them both. What is yours?”.

Watch the vlog below:

