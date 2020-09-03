BN TV
#BNxBBNaija5: From Different Relationship Triangles to Her #BBNaija Journey… Wathoni is Answering 10 of Your Questions
Hey BellaNaijarians!
We had a quick chat with #BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Wathoni, and it was absolutely fun speaking with her as she answered 10 questions you sent in about her different relationship triangles, her thoughts on other housemates and more.
Watch to hear what she has to say about Dorathy, Kiddwaya, Erica, Brighto and more.
In this special Viewer’s Choice edition of our “Ten Questions With…” series, Wathoni is answering your submitted questions about her different relationship triangles, her thoughts on other housemates and more. Watch to hear what she has to say about #Dorathy, #Kiddwaya, #Erica, #Brighto and more.