Team Gold wins the Johnnie Walker Task & the Housemates put their Photography Skills to Test on #BBNaija Day 45

Picture perfect me

The second part of the Oppo Task came through and the Big Brother Naija Housemates relied on their photography skills and imaginations to create the best portraits. In part two of the Oppo Task, the Housemates were required to take images of each other in their teams. They all did a great job, but there can only be one winner at the end of the day.

Prince and Trickytee decided to make Prince the model of their shoot for the first part as Trikytee settled behind the camera directing Prince who listened to his every task. The pair used crates, a newspaper and strings as their props which Prince posed with effortlessly.

Ozo and Laycon took their task as a real team, appearing in every picture together. Ozo was responsible for the art direction as he would ask Lycon to do certain poses while he watched the phone to see how it would come out. Using their cards and crates, the team generated unified energy throughout the shoot.

Dorathy and Kiddwaya had a raging time, making their photos look natural and easy. Using a motorbike as their main prop, they looked like the perfect ride or die. Since Dorathy had to get onto the bike too, they enlisted the help of Trikytee to press the actual button to take the picture. The result was flawless.

Lucy and Neo took their time to dress the set. Neo seemed to be panicking under the pressure, curating Lucy’s every move as he curated his own. In the end, they seemed to have quarrelled through the whole shoot, and only the results will show how they performed as a team.

Erica, Vee and Nengi kept their cool and professionalism through their shoot. Though the ladies were not their usual selves with one another, they managed to partake in the tasks with no animosity towards each other. The team used a blown up doughnut and a ladder for their props, a random pairing, but the ladies made it work.

The general mood was light through the Task but was uplifted immediately after. As the Housemates were seated in the lounge they received words of encouragement from their friends, family and fans which ended the first part of the evening on a high, all thanks to Oppo and Biggie!

That’s not funny

With the Housemates Wager preparations going well, a spanner was thrown into the works when Lucy didn’t find what was happening to be humorous.

One of the most subjective things about humour is that the same thing that causes tears of joy to flow down one Housemate’s face could mean tears to another. This is what seems to be happening as the Big Brother Housemates prepare for the comedy Wager.

The Housemate’s have experienced challenges with their latest Wager preparations which are focused around imitating Evicted Housemates. Firstly it was Prince who rubbed the Housemates the wrong way when he had an outburst about preparations, then it was Lucy who was not pleased with the way things were going in terms of the Housemate’s portrayals of her and Ka3na.

While sitting on the bench during workout time Lucy tearily confided in Neo how she felt the Housemate’s portrayal of Ka3na was hurting her and that this Wager is “The most annoying task ever.” Neo tried to comfort her by reminding her that this is a game, but it didn’t help.

After gym and morning chores were done, Lucy sat with Dorathy and Prince and was brought to tears again as she discussed how the portrayal of Ka3na in the Wager was unjust and added how the Housemates don’t listen to her. She lamented the fact that Housemate’s should be remembered for their good showings in the House and not their worst. Dorathy tried to soothe her noting that if she wanted to get her point across she had better alter the energy with which she approaches the subject. Prince also pointed out that there could be better ways to raise her concern without getting teary.

With a Wager win on the line, the Housemates have a very difficult decision to make with their portrayals of their former Housemates. Where does the line between funny and insulting lie? Keep watching Big Brother Naija see what they decide on and what result it brings them.

The Oppo spelling bee game

As part of the Oppo Task for the day, the Lockdown Housemates were required to participate in a fun spelling bee game. Courtesy of Oppo Nigeria, the Housemates have a fun-filled day of activities lined up for them today. First, some merchandise drip…