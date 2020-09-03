Connect with us

Darey’s “Way Home” Docu-Series is Here! Watch the First Episode

BellaNaija.com

Published

41 mins ago

 on

A little attention and you’d have noticed that Darey has slowly made his way back into the scene.

Earlier in August he released the single “Jah Guide Me,” and he’s been sharing videos of himself and his kids on his social media.

Only a week ago he shared the trailer to his “docu-series” “Way Home,” letting us know that he’s ready to answer the ultimate question: where has he been. Why?

Well, the first episode of the “Way Home” is here, and he really is answering the important questions.

Watch:

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

