You Can Now Watch the Grand Finale of “The Voice Nigeria” Season 3 on BN TV

It’s finally here! The grand finale of “The Voice Nigeria” season 3, the moment we’ve all been waiting for. Packed with amazing performances, the talents give it all they’ve got one last time.

Out of the 25 contestants, Naomi Mac, Esther, Dapo, Kitay, Kpee, and Eazzie made it to the final stage. The top three for the show was Esther and Kpee in #TeamDarey and Eazzie in #TeamWaje. Esther topped the three finalists to win N10 million in cash, a car, and a record deal with Universal Music Nigeria.

Enjoy the magic unleashed!