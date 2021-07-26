Connect with us

You Can Now Watch the Grand Finale of "The Voice Nigeria" Season 3 on BN TV

Johnny Drille pays tribute to Sound Sultan with a cover of "Rainy Days"

Sisi Yemmie's Catfish Peppersoup Recipe is a Must Try

It's Adorable how Kian & Noah Love their Baby Sister Ada😊

#BNxBBNaija6: The Big Brother 'Shine Ya Eye' Ladies are Here!

Have You Seen the Official Trailer for "Obama: In Pursuit Of A More Perfect Union"?

Prepare Agege Toast with BBQ Ram Meat (Balangu) the Sisi Yemmie Way!

Cook With Dimma Umeh + See What She Eats in a Day

Kiekie & Oluwadolarz are at it again! Watch their Latest Comedy Skit "The Engagement"

The McClures had a Big Surprise Party for Ava & Alexis' 8th Birthday!

Published

1 hour ago

It’s finally here! The grand finale of “The Voice Nigeria” season 3, the moment we’ve all been waiting for. Packed with amazing performances, the talents give it all they’ve got one last time.

Out of the 25 contestants, Naomi Mac, EstherDapo, Kitay, Kpee, and Eazzie made it to the final stage. The top three for the show was Esther and Kpee in #TeamDarey and Eazzie in #TeamWaje. Esther topped the three finalists to win N10 million in cash, a car, and a record deal with Universal Music Nigeria.

Enjoy the magic unleashed!

