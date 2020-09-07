Why Not Try The Kitchen Muse’s Indian Butter Chicken Recipe this Week

Bukie of the “The Kitchen Muse” has something a new recipe you might want to try out this week, and it’s called – Indian Butter Chicken.

She says, “It’s the absolute best one I’ve ever tasted”.

Ingredients

BUTTER CHICKEN

500g Boneless Chicken Breast

2 Tbsp Butter

1 Med Onion (Chopped)

2 Cloves Garlic

1/2 Cup Heavy Cream

2 Tbsp Garam Masala

1 Tsp Cumin

1 Tsp Turmeric Powder

3/4 Cup Canned Tomatoes

3/4 cup Unsweetened Yoghurt

1 tsp Salt

NAAN BREAD

2 Cups All-Purpose Flour

2 Tsp Active Dry Yeast

1/8 Tsp Sugar

1 1/2 Tbsp Milk

1/2 Cup Warm Water

Watch and learn: