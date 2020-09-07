Why Not Try The Kitchen Muse’s Indian Butter Chicken Recipe this Week

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

44 mins ago

 on

Bukie of the “The Kitchen Muse” has something a new recipe you might want to try out this week, and it’s called – Indian Butter Chicken.

She says, “It’s the absolute best one I’ve ever tasted”.

Ingredients

BUTTER CHICKEN
500g Boneless Chicken Breast
2 Tbsp Butter
1 Med Onion (Chopped)
2 Cloves Garlic
1/2 Cup Heavy Cream
2 Tbsp Garam Masala
1 Tsp Cumin
1 Tsp Turmeric Powder
3/4 Cup Canned Tomatoes
3/4 cup Unsweetened Yoghurt
1 tsp Salt

NAAN BREAD
2 Cups All-Purpose Flour
2 Tsp Active Dry Yeast
1/8 Tsp Sugar
1 1/2 Tbsp Milk
1/2 Cup Warm Water

Watch and learn:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

