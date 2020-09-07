Episode 6 of “Sol Family” is All About Sauti Sol’s Bien-Aimé & Chimano

Connect with us

BN TV

BN TV

Published

60 mins ago

 on

Sauti Sol is taking us behind the scene, and letting us in on their lives out of the spotlight with their new reality TV series dubbed “Sol Family“.

This episode is all about Bien-Aime Baraza & Chiki‘s love story, and also we get to see Chimano‘s family, shoes and his various outfits made by African designers.

The 13-part series highlights the band’s musical trip and offering a glimpse into the personal lives of bandmembers Bien-Aime Baraza, Willis Austin Chimano, Polycarp Otieno and Savara Mudigi. Sol Family will also show viewers the band’s music-making process with contributions from the band’s management.

Watch the two new episodes below:

Bien & Chiki

 

Chimano

