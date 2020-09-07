The Drama is Unending! Don’t Miss the Season Finale of “My Name Is A-Zed”

Connect with us

On this last episode of “My Name Is A-Zed”, the story unravels. Kassy finds herself in the same place with A-Zed – they are both being held by people they do not know. Kassy goes on to fill A-Zed in on all that has been happening right before they are taken away to another room.

This web series follows the story of Azeez, a university student who moonlights as a cab driver, finds himself in the dangerous world of Lagos nightlife, prostitution and politics in a bid to save his dying mother.

The cast includes Bryan Okoye (Azeez), Gbugbemi Ejeye (Princess), Ijeoma Grace Agu (Cassy), Greg Ojefua (Chief George), Toyin Oshinaike (Mufu), and many more.

Brought to you by The Naked Convos, the brilliant minds behind the critically acclaimed series, “Our Best Friend’s Wedding“.

Watch the video below:

