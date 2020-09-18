The Voice Nigeria Season 3: What to Expect from Voice Coach Waje, Falz, Yemi Alade & Darey

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

6 mins ago

 on

As you already know, the Voice Nigeria Season 3 will kick off soon.

The talent show is created to discover, nurture, and bring to the fore musical talents amongst the next generation of Nigerian youth.

Fans were totally blown away with season 1 and season 2, and with a new season on the way, there’s so much to look forward to. The last season of the show aired in 2017, and what better way to come back with a bang after its three year-hiatus?

Making a comeback with a BANG!

The Voice Nigeria will be hosted by Nancy Isime, Toke Makinwa. Voice coaches are Darey Art Alade, Falz, Yemi Alade, and Waje, have shared to expect from them and what they’re looking forward to.

***

Yemi Alade

Returning coach, Yemi Alade is looking out for passion, originality and ownership. And if you don’t know yourself yet, not to worry, she will help you find yourself and unleash your potential! And oh, she’s coming to WIN!

Darey

Darey Art Alade talks about sharing from his wealth of experience and learning from exceptional singers in The Voice Nigeria Season 3.

Waje

Waje is bringing all her magic to The Voice Nigeria season 3 and we can’t wait!

Falz

First-time coach, Falz tells us what to expect from him on Season 3 of The Voice Nigeria. He’s “heggzaited” and so are we. The question is Are You?!

