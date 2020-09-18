From Funny Conversations to Betway Make a Difference Task – Catch the Highlights from #BBNaija Day 60

The Betway MAD Task

The Housemates were tasked to Make a Difference with Betway Nigeria in today’s Task presentation. A week ago, the Lockdown Housemates were introduced to a very special Task designed to help them contribute in a unique way to society by giving back to society and contributing to an initiative.

For this task, they were presented with a number of topics. They were given the freedom to choose freely and form teams to tackle the initiative.

A few hours ago, they were introduced to their judges for this Task – Don Jazzy and Dr Yewande Ntekim-Rex.

Tonight’s Task was divided into three stages:Stage one was the team introductions, where they had to introduce their respective teams and the initiatives they had chosen. What they had to do was tell Biggie a bit about it, especially what it means to them. Each team had five minutes for this.

Team Gender-Based Violence – Nengi and Vee, made the first introduction as they spoke through their initiative.

Neo, Dorathy and Trikytee represented Team Food Security and spoke through their personal experiences as they introduced their access to food foundation.

Finally, Team Sports Development – Ozo and Laycon, introduced their initiative as an integral part of our society.

Stage two was the actual debate

Taking turns, one team at a time, they all had to discuss the demerits of the other teams while promoting the merits of their own initiative. For this stage, all team members were required to speak. Each team was given five minutes for the debate. Team Food Security was of the opinion that their initiative triumphs all others and nothing will function without addressing the importance of their topic. “Food is essential to life,” they concluded. On the other hand, Team Sports Development said they believe sports puts the spotlight on any initiative in the world and concluded that sports is the best way to bring people together. “Sports is secondary, life is primary,” Nengi said while advocating for the Gender-Based Violence initiative.

Stage three was the pitch

For this stage, each team had to try and convince the judges to fund their initiative. For this round, they had seven minutes. Team Sports Development went first as they analyzed the importance of sports to the economy, team GBV went next talking about wanting medical institutions funded to help victims. Finally, Team Food Security outlined their plans to support farmers to ensure adequate and smooth food production and distribution.

While we await the judges’ results on this Task, which team gave a MAD presentation tonight?