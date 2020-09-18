Connect with us

From Funny Conversations to Betway Make a Difference Task - Catch the Highlights from #BBNaija Day 60

Adesewa is on the Verge of Losing CL on Episode 6 of "Witches"

Is Abiodun Really Cheating? Catch the New Episode of "Therapy"

The Neighbours go Head-to-Head on Episode 3 of “Mama and Papa Godspower“

Namibian Feature Film "Baxu and The Giants" Is Coming To Netflix Soon!

Did You Miss It? Watch Cast & Crew of "Night of the Kings", "Life Like a Girl" & "Concrete Cowboy" answer Questions at #TIFF20

Catch Up on Episodes 2 & 3 of Darey's "Way Home" Docu-Series

We Have the Cast List for The Naked Convos' Upcoming Web Series "Little Black Book"

#BBNaija Day - 58: Ozo wins the Innoson IVM Caris & Team White's Nomination Decision

Sauti Sol's Bensoul & Nviiri get tested for COVID-19 on Episode 7 of "Sol Family"

BellaNaija.com

Published

49 mins ago

 on

The Betway MAD Task

The Housemates were tasked to Make a Difference with Betway Nigeria in today’s Task presentation. A week ago, the Lockdown Housemates were introduced to a very special Task designed to help them contribute in a unique way to society by giving back to society and contributing to an initiative.

For this task, they were presented with a number of topics. They were given the freedom to choose freely and form teams to tackle the initiative.

A few hours ago, they were introduced to their judges for this Task – Don Jazzy and Dr Yewande Ntekim-Rex.

Tonight’s Task was divided into three stages:Stage one was the team introductions, where they had to introduce their respective teams and the initiatives they had chosen. What they had to do was tell Biggie a bit about it, especially what it means to them. Each team had five minutes for this.

Team Gender-Based Violence – Nengi and Vee, made the first introduction as they spoke through their initiative.

1600459432 34 screenshot 2020 09 18 at 21.03.20

Neo, Dorathy and Trikytee represented Team Food Security and spoke through their personal experiences as they introduced their access to food foundation.

1600459349 34 ein46bzxyaykumw

Finally, Team Sports Development – Ozo and Laycon, introduced their initiative as an integral part of our society.

1600459529 34 screenshot 2020 09 18 at 20.47.59

Stage two was the actual debate

Taking turns, one team at a time, they all had to discuss the demerits of the other teams while promoting the merits of their own initiative. For this stage, all team members were required to speak. Each team was given five minutes for the debate. Team Food Security was of the opinion that their initiative triumphs all others and nothing will function without addressing the importance of their topic. “Food is essential to life,” they concluded. On the other hand, Team Sports Development said they believe sports puts the spotlight on any initiative in the world and concluded that sports is the best way to bring people together. “Sports is secondary, life is primary,” Nengi said while advocating for the Gender-Based Violence initiative.

1600459620 34 screenshot 2020 09 18 at 20.44.13

Stage three was the pitch

For this stage, each team had to try and convince the judges to fund their initiative. For this round, they had seven minutes. Team Sports Development went first as they analyzed the importance of sports to the economy, team GBV went next talking about wanting medical institutions funded to help victims. Finally, Team Food Security outlined their plans to support farmers to ensure adequate and smooth food production and distribution.

1600459726 34 screenshot 2020 09 18 at 20.02.23

While we await the judges’ results on this Task, which team gave a MAD presentation tonight?

Saturday Party with Joeboy and DJ Lambo

The Saturday Night Party in the Big Brother Naija House is going to be hotter than the coals in a barbecue because Joeboy is going to be on the mic and DJ Lambo will be ruling the decks.

Saturday is closer than mosquitos and blood, and if you are looking to make sure your night is filled with great tunes and so much dancing that your feet go numb, listen up, this message is just for you. Since it’s still not completely safe outside Big Brother Naija has the perfect party for you to enjoy indoors as the Housemates will be joined by singer extraordinaire Joeboy and mistress of the turntables DJ Lambo!

Tune and join the Housemates for a night of terrific tunes, fierce fashion, and most importantly safe fun as the party turns a night at home in front of the screen into a night to remember.

