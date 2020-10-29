Watch the New Episode of African Stories Untold’s “My Birthing Experience” Here!

Raising a child with special needs come with its basket of experiences. In this new episode of African Stories Untold‘s “My Birthing experience“, Mercy opens up on her journey through birthing a child with Cerebral Palsy and her experiences raising him.

“My Birthing Experience” gives women and men the platform to share the joys, pains, fears, and the overwhelming ride of pregnancy that people rarely talk about.

Watch the video below: