You Should Watch this Short Film "Mercy Mercy" starring #BBNaija's Erica

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Big Brother Naija 2020 ex-housemate, Erica Nlewedim has premiered a short film titled “Mercy Mercy” on her YouTube channel.

The film was shot in Birmingham after Erica’s finished from MET Film School in London.

“Mercy Mercy” is a short film directed by Manny Donaldson and co-produced by Erica Nlewedim. The film deals with two twin sisters as one asks the other for help which takes them to a path where they can’t get out of.

Watch the short film below:

