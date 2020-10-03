BNMovieFeature: Watch Judith Audu’s Short Film “Mirabel” starring Omowunmi Dada & Moses Akerele

Connect with us

Published

25 mins ago

 on

The much-loved #BNMovieFeature is kicking off the new month of October with Short Films.

We kicked things off in 2017 (Yes, we’ve featured over a hundred movies so far!)

In this section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hausa movies, English movies, Short films, Serials and so much more.

There’s so much to look forward to and you can also take a look at our past features here.

***

This month of October, we’re spotlighting a couple of short films from across Nigeria, and Africa as a whole. This week’s focus is Judith Audu‘s directorial debut ‘Mirabel’. The film is an adaptation of a poem of the same title, written by actor/TV Presenter Moses Akerele, who also played the lead male actor in the movie.

‘Mirabel’ stars Omowunmi Dada, Moses Akerele, Tunbosun Aiyedehin, Maimuna Yahaya, Naomi Ojochide Yahaya, Chris Iheuwa and Steve Enagbare.

The short film is an intense emotional drama about love lost and love found. It follows the lives of two young lovebirds; Shawn (Moses Akerele) and Tonye (Omowunmi Dada) and how an unplanned pregnancy not only pulled them apart but totally ceased their world. Not accepting the emptiness that comes with a separation, Shawn tries for five years to find something that can bring back happiness.

Will he get it and will it make any significant difference? Only Mirabel (Naomi Ojochide Yahaya) has the answer.

Watch film below:

