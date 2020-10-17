Kaliné Lends Her Voice to Protest Police Brutality & SARS in Nigeria with “A Nigerian Dream”

Kaliné is out with a new episode of her “Just Kaline Sessions” and on this episode, she’s lending her voice to protest the SARS and police brutality in Nigeria, with the song “A Nigerian Dream“.

She says:

The #EndSars movement is personal to me because I’ve had a horrific experience with SARS. Police brutality has affected so many people including my family, my friends, my loved ones. Being a Nigerian Youth makes me proud to lend my voice to not only this cause but several other issues that we the Nigerian Youth are tired of experiencing. There is so much to do, there is so much to put right in our land – it’s our country.. there’s nowhere else to go. We have to do everything we can to be heard.

“Stop killing all the youth just because we believe in

OUR FUTURE,

OUR VOICES,

A NIGERIAN DREAM”.