The Kitchen Muse's Stir Fry Chicken Spaghetti Recipe is a Time Saver

The Season Finale of "The Men's Club" is Here!

Vandora's New Vlog Is All About Her #EndSARS Protest Experience

Vector's Performance at BET Hip Hop Awards is a Must Watch!

Kofi Siriboe Chats With Issa Rae About Gaining Confidence & Finding Freedom

Lydia Dinga makes Relocating Look so Easy! Watch her New Vlog

Go Behind The Scenes of Brainee's "Girls" Music Video

Give Your Kids a Treat with Sisi Yemmie's Fried Chicken Recipes

Burna Boy chats with Ebro Darden about #EndSARS Movement & Diversity of Sounds in African Music

The Arise TV Interview with Femi Falana People are Talking About | Watch

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Popular food vlogger, The Kitchen Muse is out with a tutorial on how to make quick and easy stir fry chicken spaghetti for the entire family without any hassle.

According to her:

This Stir Fry Chicken Spaghetti is what i call a saver dish, it’s so easy to make and comes together in 25 minutes. It’s the perfect thing to make when you’re feeling lazy or when you’ve run out of ideas on what to cook. Enjoy!

Below is the recipe for the stir fry chicken spaghetti. The kitchen Muse added in her video that you don’t necessarily have to follow her exact recipe and that you can adapt to what you have provided you include whatever pasta, veggies, or protein available to you.

Ingredients

400g Spaghetti

300g Shredded Boneless Chicken

1 Cup Tomatoes (Chopped)

1/2 Med Onions (Sliced)

1/2 Cup Carrots (Sliced)

1 Cup Mixed Bell Peppers

1/2 cup Spring Onions

1 Tsp Seasoning Powder

1 Tsp Onion Powder

1/2 Tsp Dried Thyme

1/2 Tsp White Pepper

1/2 Tsp Curry Powder

1/2 Tsp Salt

 

Watch the tutorial below

