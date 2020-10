The 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards held on Tuesday and one of its notable performances was from Afrobeats rapper Vector Tha Viper on the Hip Hop Political Cypher, which featured him alongside other African Hip Hop artists including P-Kuttah, OMG Oumy Gueye, Ginger Trill, King Kaka and Cage One.

Vector gave a stellar performance centered on black movement and political issues.

Watch the performance here: