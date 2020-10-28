Connect with us

Kofi Siriboe Chats With Issa Rae About Gaining Confidence & Finding Freedom

Lydia Dinga makes Relocating Look so Easy! Watch her New Vlog

Go Behind The Scenes of Brainee's "Girls" Music Video

Give Your Kids a Treat with Sisi Yemmie's Fried Chicken Recipes

Burna Boy chats with Ebro Darden about #EndSARS Movement & Diversity of Sounds in African Music

The Arise TV Interview with Femi Falana People are Talking About | Watch

Sanwo-Olu speaks to CNN on Lekki Toll Shooting, #EndSARS Protest & Lagos Judicial Panel | Watch

The Trailer For “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story“ Is Here!

Sunu Goneras’ "Riding With Sugar" is Coming to Netflix | Watch the Trailer

Morayo Brown shares Her Unforgettable Experience During the Attack at TVC

Ghanaian-American model and actor Kofi Siriboe joins Issa Rae in a chat about dealing with self esteem issues, gaining confidence and finding freedom.

Kofi shared how he had to find peace in his mind and do creative things that helped him escape. He realized he wanted to be himself and let go when he was around 17, “and I realized the only way I could do that was to confront what was holding me back, and at that time it was my physical. I felt like I couldn’t really be myself unless I conquer that challenge. I lost like, you know, 40 to 50 pounds at 17” Kofi said.

Watch below:

