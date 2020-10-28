Kofi Siriboe Chats With Issa Rae About Gaining Confidence & Finding Freedom

Ghanaian-American model and actor Kofi Siriboe joins Issa Rae in a chat about dealing with self esteem issues, gaining confidence and finding freedom.

Kofi shared how he had to find peace in his mind and do creative things that helped him escape. He realized he wanted to be himself and let go when he was around 17, “and I realized the only way I could do that was to confront what was holding me back, and at that time it was my physical. I felt like I couldn’t really be myself unless I conquer that challenge. I lost like, you know, 40 to 50 pounds at 17” Kofi said.

Watch below:

