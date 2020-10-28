Kim Kardashian West’s 40th Birthday Trip to A Private Island – Guest List Revealed!

Kim Kardashian celebrated four decades in style. The Reality TV star rented out a covid-free private island for a whole week of birthday celebrations with close family and friends. She expressed her joy on her Instagram page on turning the big 4-0!

40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter. For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today. Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment. After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40

Kim’s guest list included Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Rob Kardashian, La La Anthony, Corey Gamble, Devin Booker, Tristan Thompson, with Scott and Mason Disick and a host of other celebrities.

Fai Khadra, Simon Huck, Tracy Nguyen Romulus, Simone Harouche, were also spotted on the island.

Her husband Kanye West wasn’t present at the beginning of the week because he had a work engagement but later joined during the course of the celebration.

