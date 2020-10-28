Connect with us

Kim Kardashian West's 40th Birthday Trip to A Private Island - Guest List Revealed!

Avance Media to host Nana Aba Anamoah, ZionFelix, Ameyaw Debrah as Speakers at the 2020 Ghana Bloggers Summit.

Register & Attend 2020 APF Conference "Driving a Decade of Change" | October 28th - October 30th

HAPAwards 2020: Alara of Ilara Kingdom honored as African Celebrities bag Awards

The #EndSARS Protests across the World in Photos

Bankole Williams, Steve Harris & Wonuola Okoye offered Valuable Insights at the Mastercard SME Masterclass Webinar

The #EndSARS Festival of Lights in Photos | #EndPoliceBrutality

Register to attend: The First Digital Lagos Leather Fair 2020 is here

Hayat Kimya Nigeria hosts Staff to Annual 3-day Integrated Commercial Planning Conference themed 'House of Champions - New Heights'

Watch: Highlights from the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Youth Summit 2020

Kim Kardashian West’s 40th Birthday Trip to A Private Island – Guest List Revealed!

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Kim Kardashian celebrated four decades in style. The Reality TV star rented out a covid-free private island for a whole week of birthday celebrations with close family and friends. She expressed her joy on her Instagram page on turning the big 4-0!

40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter. For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today.

Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment. After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.

We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40

Kim’s guest list included Kris JennerKhloe KardashianKourtney KardashianKendall Jenner, Rob Kardashian, La La AnthonyCorey Gamble, Devin Booker, Tristan Thompson, with Scott and Mason Disick and a host of other celebrities.

Fai Khadra, Simon Huck, Tracy Nguyen Romulus, Simone Harouche, were also spotted on the island.

Her husband Kanye West wasn’t present at the beginning of the week because he had a work engagement but later joined during the course of the celebration.

See the photos below:

@kimkardashian 

Even more photos from the trip…

Photo Credit: @KimKardashian

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

