Vandora's New Vlog Is All About Her #EndSARS Protest Experience

BN TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on

In new vlog on her YouTube channel, Vandora recounts her experience during the #EndSARS protests, being her first protest ever, and encounter with the police unit, SARS.

She says:

Hey lovers, so this video is a story time video about my experience, with #endsars in Nigeria, I talked about the whole experience from the protest to the president of Nigeria addressing us. I hope we can learn and build from here, because these are times we will never forget. LeT ME MAKE IT CLEAR i still believe in what we have build, #endsars

Watch the video below:

