“Money Makes The World Puff” – Here’s Episode 6 of Lasisi Elenu’s “Mama and Papa Godspower”

There’s a new episode of Lasisi Elenu‘s web series “Mama and Papa Godspower” and this episode is titled “Money Makes The World Puff”.

“Mama and Papa Godspower” is a situational family drama filled with comedy and reality. An insight of the grassroots and life of an average Nigerian on their quest to success.

The series produced by the popular comedian features a family of four – a man (Lasisi Elenu), his wife Ecquitus (Nonso Kalango) and his two children Godspower and Quality (Olamide Afolabi and Balogun Bashiru).

Enjoy!