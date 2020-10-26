Morayo Brown shares Her Unforgettable Experience During the Attack at TVC

Morayo Afolabi-Brown, who anchors the programme ‘Your View’ on TVC, is sharing her experience during the attack at the TV station.

I told the ladies, I said, ‘the show is likely to be our last show for many reasons.’ I said, ‘We may be attacked or even fired but we must speak the truth to power.’

She says:

The part I missed in the video is that Tope’s car got burnt. I thought mine was burnt too until my driver brought it home the next day. He had fled like everyone else but since he lives in the neighbourhood and recognised some of the guys, he went back to get the car. They attacked him in the car, smashed all the front, back and side windows. They damaged other parts of the car while he drove through them and escaped with the car. He kept it somewhere and brought it back the next day.

