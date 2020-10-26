Connect with us

BN TV

Morayo Brown shares Her Unforgettable Experience During the Attack at TVC

BN TV

Kiitana recounts Her Experience with SARS on New Vlog

BN TV

Here Is Sisi Yemmie's Step by Step Process for Making Fried Chicken Sandwich

BN TV Career

Tumi Phake talks Transitioning from Banking to Fitness on "Under 40 CEOs"

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

It's the Season Finale of Sauti Sol's Reality Show "Sol Family"

BN TV

Let Bukie of "The Kitchen Muse" Show You 7 Simple Meal Prep Hacks

BN TV

Learn How to Make Chicken Spring Rolls with Sisi Jemimah

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Here's Episode 8 of Bovi's Comedy Web Series "Banana Republic"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 1 of Neptune3’s “Table for Two: A Series of First Dates” New Series

BN TV Movies & TV

Episode 3 of "Celebrity Bumps: Mike + Perri" Is All About Mike & Perri's Final Preparations

BN TV

Morayo Brown shares Her Unforgettable Experience During the Attack at TVC

BN TV

Published

23 mins ago

 on

Morayo Afolabi-Brown, who anchors the programme ‘Your View’ on TVC, is sharing her experience during the attack at the TV station.

I told the ladies, I said, ‘the show is likely to be our last show for many reasons.’ I said, ‘We may be attacked or even fired but we must speak the truth to power.’

She says:

The part I missed in the video is that Tope’s car got burnt. I thought mine was burnt too until my driver brought it home the next day. He had fled like everyone else but since he lives in the neighbourhood and recognised some of the guys, he went back to get the car. They attacked him in the car, smashed all the front, back and side windows. They damaged other parts of the car while he drove through them and escaped with the car. He kept it somewhere and brought it back the next day.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Adanna Elechi: The Weaponization of Poverty & the #EndSARS Protests of 2020

Yewande Jinadu: Going The Extra Mile at the Work Place Can Be Your Saving Grace

Tari Taylaur: Our Hopes for a New Nigeria Cannot be Gunned Down

Nenye Opeodu: The Africa My Children Will Know

What The Coalition of #EndSARS Protest Groups Across Lagos and Nigeria Will Do in the Next Few Days
Advertisement
css.php