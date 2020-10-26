Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Sunu Goneras’ "Riding With Sugar" is Coming to Netflix | Watch the Trailer

BN TV

Morayo Brown shares Her Unforgettable Experience During the Attack at TVC

BN TV

Kiitana recounts Her Experience with SARS on New Vlog

BN TV

Here Is Sisi Yemmie's Step by Step Process for Making Fried Chicken Sandwich

BN TV Career

Tumi Phake talks Transitioning from Banking to Fitness on "Under 40 CEOs"

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

It's the Season Finale of Sauti Sol's Reality Show "Sol Family"

BN TV

Let Bukie of "The Kitchen Muse" Show You 7 Simple Meal Prep Hacks

BN TV

Learn How to Make Chicken Spring Rolls with Sisi Jemimah

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Here's Episode 8 of Bovi's Comedy Web Series "Banana Republic"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 1 of Neptune3’s “Table for Two: A Series of First Dates” New Series

BN TV

Sunu Goneras’ “Riding With Sugar” is Coming to Netflix | Watch the Trailer

BN TV

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Get ready for a treat as writer and director Sunu Goneras’ much-awaited film “Riding With Sugar” will be premiering on Netflix November 27. Seventeen years in the making, the film boasts of cast members including Hakeem Kae-Kazim of “Black Sails,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “X-Men” and “Hotel Rwanda” and break out stars breakout stars Charles Mnene and Simona Brown

The film tells the story of a young refugee, Joshua (Charles Mnene), who has dreams of winning a BMX cycling championship as a means of finding a better life.  A pivotal event redirects his fate… He meets Mambo (Hakeem Kae-Kazim), an enigmatic educator and foreigner himself who offers shelter to young refugees from all over the African continent. When Joshua meets Olivia (Simona Brown), a talented young dancer from a well-to-do family, it brings him into a world he has never known before, but their burgeoning love casts a shadow over Mambo’s agenda.

About the experience Gonera says,
Often ‘the Mother City’ is depicted as picturesque and sometimes one dimensional with the mountain and the sea as the sole reference points. While this film certainly represents that view, it also juxtaposes it with a side of Cape Town that’s often ignored. A side where the dust and the grit prevails; down where the forgotten poor live. South African audiences in particular, will identify with the realness and familiarity of this as well as with the undercurrents of hope that make the human spirit prevail. We live in exciting times where stories, by Africans, have a platform to make our voices heard – our truth, dreams and aspiration are being told in ways that find credence abroad, and Netflix is leading this movement globally for African storytellers.

Watch the trailer below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Laetitia Mugerwa: The #EndSARS Protest is a Reminder of Traditional Media’s Neglected Duty to the Masses

Tolulope Davids of Instiq Professional Services is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Adanna Elechi: The Weaponization of Poverty & the #EndSARS Protests of 2020

Yewande Jinadu: Going The Extra Mile at the Work Place Can Be Your Saving Grace

Tari Taylaur: Our Hopes for a New Nigeria Cannot be Gunned Down
Advertisement
css.php