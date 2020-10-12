President Muhammadu Buhari says the Disbanding of SARS is Only the First Step to Reform The Nigerian Police

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has released a statement assuring the youth that following the disbandment of SARS, all officials responsible for misconduct and wrongful acts will be brought to justice.

A video of the president addressing the ongoing #EndSars protest was shared on his official twitter page. He said:

The disbanding of SARS is only the first step in our commitment to extensive police reforms in order to ensure that the primary duty of the police and other law enforcement agencies remains the protection of lives and livelihood of our people.

We do hope to see these words in action as soon as possible.