President Muhammadu Buhari says the Disbanding of SARS is Only the First Step to Reform The Nigerian Police

Nigerian Teens Win Big for creating "Memory Haven" - An App to help Patients with Dementia

The #EndSARS Protests in Photos | #SARSMustEnd

The Audacity of Police Brutality at a Peaceful #EndPoliceBrutality Protest

A Growing List of #EndSARS Protests across the World You Can Join

Must Read: Some of the Personal Experiences fueling the #EndSARS Movement

John Boyega, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Genevieve Nnaji - More Celebrities are using their Platforms to Amplify the #EndSARS Movement

An Overnight Protest at Alausa & Other Things Nigerians are Doing to Secure a Better Nigeria

#EndSARS: Runtown, Falz, Tiwa Savage & Many Concerned Nigerians Are Bravely Leading A Peaceful Protest Right Now

The 2020 Ondo State Governorship Debate between Akeredolu & Jegede is a Must Watch

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has released a statement assuring the youth that following the disbandment of SARS, all officials responsible for misconduct and wrongful acts will be brought to justice.

A video of the president addressing the ongoing #EndSars protest was shared on his official twitter page. He said:

The disbanding of SARS is only the first step in our commitment to extensive police reforms in order to ensure that the primary duty of the police and other law enforcement agencies remains the protection of lives and livelihood of our people.

We do hope to see these words in action as soon as possible.

