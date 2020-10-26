BN TV
Learn How to Make Chicken Spring Rolls with Sisi Jemimah
Food vlogger Sisi Jemimah has a new vlog! On this episode, she’s sharing her vegetable and chicken spring rolls recipe as well as her easy spring roll wrapper recipe.
You should try this.
Ingredients:
300g Boneless Chicken
2 cups Shredded Cabbage
2 Cips Shreded Carrot
1 Cup Spring Onions
2 Red Chilli Peppers Chopped Onion
1 tbsp Minced Garlic
1 tbsp Minced Ginger
1.5 tbsp Soy Sauce
1 tsp Chicken Seasoning
1 tsp Smoked Paprika
1 tsp black Pepper
Wrapper Ingredients:
1 Cup Plain flour
1.5 tbsp Cornflour or Potato starch
1/2 tsp Salt
1 +1/4 Cup Water
Enjoy!