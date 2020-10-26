Learn How to Make Chicken Spring Rolls with Sisi Jemimah

Food vlogger Sisi Jemimah has a new vlog! On this episode, she’s sharing her vegetable and chicken spring rolls recipe as well as her easy spring roll wrapper recipe.

You should try this.

Ingredients:

300g Boneless Chicken

2 cups Shredded Cabbage

2 Cips Shreded Carrot

1 Cup Spring Onions

2 Red Chilli Peppers Chopped Onion

1 tbsp Minced Garlic

1 tbsp Minced Ginger

1.5 tbsp Soy Sauce

1 tsp Chicken Seasoning

1 tsp Smoked Paprika

1 tsp black Pepper

Wrapper Ingredients:

1 Cup Plain flour

1.5 tbsp Cornflour or Potato starch

1/2 tsp Salt

1 +1/4 Cup Water

Enjoy!