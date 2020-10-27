Connect with us

BN TV

Give Your Kids a Treat with Sisi Yemmie's Fried Chicken Recipes

BN TV Music

Go Behind The Scenes of Brainee's "Girls" Music Video

BN TV Music

Burna Boy chats with Ebro Darden about #EndSARS Movement & Diversity of Sounds in African Music

BN TV News

The Arise TV Interview with Femi Falana People are Talking About | Watch

BN TV News

Sanwo-Olu speaks to CNN on Lekki Toll Shooting, #EndSARS Protest & Lagos Judicial Panel | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Trailer For “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story“ Is Here!

BN TV Movies & TV

Sunu Goneras’ "Riding With Sugar" is Coming to Netflix | Watch the Trailer

BN TV

Morayo Brown shares Her Unforgettable Experience During the Attack at TVC

BN TV

Kiitana recounts Her Experience with SARS on New Vlog

BN TV

Here Is Sisi Yemmie's Step by Step Process for Making Fried Chicken Sandwich

BN TV

Give Your Kids a Treat with Sisi Yemmie’s Fried Chicken Recipes

BN TV

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Here’s a new episode of Sisi Yemmie‘s vlog where she shares 3 yummy chicken recipes you should definitely try. She says,

The luxuries of dining out and the ease of fast food has been almost impossible which is why I had to become Mummys Fried Chicken Restaurant lately. Everything my family craved, I did my best to satisfy it. One of these cravings is Crispy fried Chicken, I may open up my own outlet once all of this is over because I make really delicious fried chicken.

Watch below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Tobi Achudume: To End Police Brutality, Nigeria Needs Structural Reforms

Laetitia Mugerwa: The #EndSARS Protest is a Reminder of Traditional Media’s Neglected Duty to the Masses

Tolulope Davids of Instiq Professional Services is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Adanna Elechi: The Weaponization of Poverty & the #EndSARS Protests of 2020

Yewande Jinadu: Going The Extra Mile at the Work Place Can Be Your Saving Grace
Advertisement
css.php