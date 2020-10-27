Give Your Kids a Treat with Sisi Yemmie’s Fried Chicken Recipes

Here’s a new episode of Sisi Yemmie‘s vlog where she shares 3 yummy chicken recipes you should definitely try. She says,

The luxuries of dining out and the ease of fast food has been almost impossible which is why I had to become Mummys Fried Chicken Restaurant lately. Everything my family craved, I did my best to satisfy it. One of these cravings is Crispy fried Chicken, I may open up my own outlet once all of this is over because I make really delicious fried chicken.