A Healthy Start to your Week with The Kitchen Muse’s Kale Stew

On this new episode of her vlog, The Kitchen Muse has a mouth watering recipe for vegetable stew with Kale.

“This vegetable stew with Kale is the best thing you’re going to make this week” she says.

Ingredients

600g Croaker Fish (Cleaned and Cut)

4 Cups Kale (Sliced)

1 Litre Oil (for frying)

1/2 Cup Palm Oil

2 Tbsp Dried Crayfish

1/2 Tsp Onion Powder

1/2 Tsp Garlic Powder

1/2 tsp White Pepper

2 Stock Cubes

1 Tsp Salt Pepper Mix

5 Large Tomatoes

3 Paprika Peppers

1 Med Onion

3 Small Habanero

Learn the process below: