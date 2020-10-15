Connect with us

Toke Makinwa describes the Types of People you might see at a Protest on this Episode of "Toke Moments"

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

On this episode of “Toke Moments“, Toke Makinwa is sharing her protest experience and describing the different types of people you see at a protest.

She says,

What a week, what a season, what a moment….. What a time to be alive. The protest against Police brutality in Nigeria has put Nigeria yet again in the centre of major world wide conversations and I am super proud of every young Nigerian for pushing for change. The #EndSars #EndPolicebrutality #EndSwat #Sarsmustend movement is on going and you can be a part of it too. the History books will definitely not forget this generation. I went out on the streets to protest and the energy was out of the world, watch my protest experience and share yours too in the comment section.

Watch the video:

BellaNaija.com

